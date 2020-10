Charlie Miller backs Rangers to end 25-year wait for back-to-back wins at Celtic Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Former Rangers hero reckons Steven Gerrard's players can turn the clock back and record a crucial win.

