Celtic vs Rangers In Pictures

Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV
Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday..
Lennon: Celtic hit hard by international break
Neil Lennon could be without four players for Saturday's derby with Rangers after Celtic were hit hard by Covid-19 during the international break.
Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm
Former Rangers and Celtic defender Steven Pressley tips Rangers to win this weekend's Old Firm.