Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who are the celebrity and professional pairings? Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 have been announced, with boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones making history as the first same-sex celebrity and professional dance couple. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this