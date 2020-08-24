Tattoo artist spotted out with Emily Atack reveals all about his work

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The King of Staten Island Movie Clip - Scott Needs Tattoo Practice



The King of Staten Island Movie Clip - Scott Needs Tattoo Practice - Scott (Pete Davidson) wants to continue to practice his tattooing skills but none of his friends want to volunteer because of his.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:56 Published on September 1, 2020 Kobe Bryant - A Local Tattoo Artist's Passion



Nikko Hurtado is a world-renowned artist who's tattooed some of the most famous celebrities in the world, including The Rock & Drake. But as a Lakers fan, some of Nikko's best work has been of Kobe.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 11:49 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this