Sam Smith says they were ‘chucked’ off Hinge for looking too much like Sam Smith

PinkNews Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Sam Smith has admitted that they were booted off the mobile dating app Hinge for, well, looking like Sam Smith. The “I’m Not The Only One” hitmaker downloaded a slew of apps to find romance during the fiery hellscape that is being single during the coronavirus pandemic. But the 28-year-old singer admitted...
