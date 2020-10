Lewis Ritson beats Miguel Vazquez on split decision Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Britain's Lewis Ritson claims an unconvincing split-decision points win over Mexico's Miguel Vazquez to take the vacant WBA intercontinental light-welterweight title in Peterborough. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IMRAN MIR TV Robbery!!!!!! Lewis Ritson beats Miguel Vasquez on points disgraceful de... https://t.co/UesDWNnjYt via @YouTube 11 hours ago BetAndSkill Lewis Ritson beats Miguel Vazquez by a debatable split decision in Peterborough. 117-111, 115-113 & 113-116 Corre… https://t.co/Uhcp51qeF0 12 hours ago Boxing-Videos.com ‘JOSH TAYLOR BEATS JOSE RAMIREZ, I BEAT MIGUEL VAZQUEZ’ – Lewis Ritson https://t.co/G7dasdkYfc https://t.co/CWLWHJYPmq 4 days ago