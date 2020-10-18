Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gove defends police access to Test and Trace data of people told to self-isolate

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Michael Gove has defended police being given data on people told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace, saying that officers are operating in a “very proportionate way”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: SAGE Advisor warns against police using test and trace data

SAGE Advisor warns against police using test and trace data 01:39

 SAGE and Independent SAGE behavioural science advisor Prof Susan Michie has said she has "no idea" why the government has agreed to provide police with test and trace data. She adds failure to support public in general will lead to a lack of adherence to restrictions. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fragmentation Drives Urgency for Improved Media Metrics: CIMM’s Jane Clarke [Video]

Fragmentation Drives Urgency for Improved Media Metrics: CIMM’s Jane Clarke

Marketers are calling for improved cross-channel measurement of advertising to avoid wasteful media spending and to improve the consumer experience with their brands. As seen with the recent demand by..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 13:07Published
Michigan State Police say despite traffic decreases, more people are dying on Michigan roads [Video]

Michigan State Police say despite traffic decreases, more people are dying on Michigan roads

If you assumed that the roads are now safer because more people are off the roads and working from home, you would be wrong. Michigan State Police released data that shows your drive is potentially..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:00Published
Context Is King for Brands Seeking Households with Kids: Wildbrain Spark’s Charles Gabriel [Video]

Context Is King for Brands Seeking Households with Kids: Wildbrain Spark’s Charles Gabriel

LOS ANGELES - Families with young children are spending more time with digital entertainment as the coronavirus pandemic limits many of the outdoor activities they used to have, spurring demand for..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Police will have access to test and trace data of people told to self-isolate

 People who have been told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace could have their contact details shared with police.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Police get access to NHS Test and Trace self-isolation data

 Forces will have access on a "case-by-case basis" to data on whether a person has been told to self-isolate.
BBC News


Tweets about this