Gove defends police access to Test and Trace data of people told to self-isolate
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Michael Gove has defended police being given data on people told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace, saying that officers are operating in a “very proportionate way”.
SAGE and Independent SAGE behavioural science advisor Prof Susan Michie has said she has "no idea" why the government has agreed to provide police with test and trace data. She adds failure to support public in general will lead to a lack of adherence to restrictions. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on...
Marketers are calling for improved cross-channel measurement of advertising to avoid wasteful media spending and to improve the consumer experience with their brands. As seen with the recent demand by..