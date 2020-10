At last! – Live music is back in Brighton Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS + BAKK LAMP FALL + YUMI AND THE WEATHER + IMMERSION – BRIGHTON DOME CONCERT HALL 17.10.20 Thank God for that! After a wait of more than seven months, there was finally live music on offer here in Brighton last night. There is certainly no doubt that Brighton and Hove’s ... 👓 View full article

