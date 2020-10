John Sentamu peerage expected ‘imminently’ after criticism of Government Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

John Sentamu is expected to get a life peerage imminently, it has emerged, after the Government was accused of “institutional prejudice” over Britain’s first black archbishop not being automatically ennobled. 👓 View full article

