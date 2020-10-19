Kirstie Alley tried to explain why she’s voting for Donald Trump but Bianca Del Rio was having absolutely none of it

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources RNC Chair Warns Straying, Mutinous Republicans They're 'Hurting Themselves'



Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday issued a warning to Republicans attempting to distance themselves from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, her comments.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published 15 hours ago Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden



Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 17 hours ago Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail



In Campaign 2020, President Donald Trump is on the road making his case for re-election, while on Wall Street and across the country, thousands of women marched Saturday; Michael George reports for.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this