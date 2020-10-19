|
Nicola Adams’ historic Strictly Come Dancing debut draws highest ratings in years – proving homophobes are in the minority
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Nicola Adams’ showstopping Strictly Come Dancing debut marked the show’s biggest ratings hit in three years for a season opener. Adams made history on Saturday (October 17) when she was officially partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones, making them the first ever same-sex couple competing on the show....
|
|
|
