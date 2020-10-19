Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid in Scotland: How does the testing system work?

BBC Local News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- As politicians clash over testing at a major lab in Scotland, we explain how the testing system works.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: DCGI approves CSIR's paper-based testing kit [Video]

COVID-19: DCGI approves CSIR's paper-based testing kit

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on September 20 informed that Drugs Controller General of India has approved CSIR's paper-based testing kit called Feluda for COVID-19. CSIR, Director..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published
Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published
Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system [Video]

Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concern over the government’s current testing system. Speaking at an event at Wimbledon, the mayor said that the government needs to “at last get a grip..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this