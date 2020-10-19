|
|
|
Covid in Scotland: How does the testing system work?
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- As politicians clash over testing at a major lab in Scotland, we explain how the testing system works.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
COVID-19: DCGI approves CSIR's paper-based testing kit
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on September 20 informed that Drugs Controller General of India has approved CSIR's paper-based testing kit called Feluda for COVID-19. CSIR, Director..
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43Published
|
|
Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concern over the government’s current testing system. Speaking at an event at Wimbledon, the mayor said that the government needs to “at last get a grip..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published
Tweets about this
|