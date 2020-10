Emma Willis 'breaks down gender stereotypes' with photo of her stylish son Ace Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Television presenter Emma Willis has earned praise after sharing a snap of her eight-year-old son, who she shares with Busted star Matt Willis, looking super cool and not conforming to gender stereotypes. Television presenter Emma Willis has earned praise after sharing a snap of her eight-year-old son, who she shares with Busted star Matt Willis, looking super cool and not conforming to gender stereotypes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Emma Willis post photo of her son to 'break down gender stereotypes' The Brum star posted the picture on Instagram

Sutton Coldfield Observer 2 days ago





Tweets about this