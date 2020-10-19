Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michel Barnier says EU willing to intensify stalled UK trade talks

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Brussels is prepared to “intensify” trade talks, European Union negotiator Michel Barnier said as the UK declared the process over unless there was a fundamental change in the bloc’s position.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU 01:10

 Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michel Barnier arrives in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday. Report by Browna. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:12Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

EU summit: Leaders agree to extend Brexit talks, defying London deadline

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was willing to "intensify" negotiations, but said that the bloc was prepared for a no-deal scenario. The announcement...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance

Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has...
WorldNews

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

halfeatenmind

HEM News Agency Michel Barnier says EU willing to intensify stalled UK trade talks https://t.co/I4f8JTFGt8 41 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Michel Barnier says EU willing to intensify stalled UK trade talks https://t.co/DhJI5gctMB https://t.co/MF7iZF2TjL 2 hours ago

irish_news

The Irish News Michel Barnier says EU willing to intensify stalled Brexit trade talks https://t.co/jecrJYc5bw 2 hours ago