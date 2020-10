Brokeback Mountain reimagined with all-trans cast and it’s 90 full minutes of unashamed queer excellence Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A virtual table reading of iconic gay romance Brokeback Mountain has been held by an all-transgender cast. Brian Michael Smith, Jen Richards, Leo Sheng, Alexandra Grey and Theo Germaine were among the trans and non-binary actors to perform a 90-minute version of the Brokeback Mountain screenplay for New York’s annual... 👓 View full article

