Melanie Sykes, 50, blasts trolls over fling with gondolier, 23, in Italy Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Mel Sykes, 50, hit back at trolls after she was swept up in a 6-day romance with a toyboy gondolier, 23, during her solo holiday to Venice Mel Sykes, 50, hit back at trolls after she was swept up in a 6-day romance with a toyboy gondolier, 23, during her solo holiday to Venice 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this