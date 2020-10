Fuming mum boots out bathroom fitters mid job after seeing one sleeping on floor Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Rachael Ferguson, from Bathgate, 'blew a gasket' after taking a picture of her sleepy plumber - one day after the job was supposed to be completed Rachael Ferguson, from Bathgate, 'blew a gasket' after taking a picture of her sleepy plumber - one day after the job was supposed to be completed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britain's oldest working butcher who worked through the pandemic



Meet Britain's oldest working butcher - an 88-year-old who runs her own shop and has worked through the pandemic.Marian Voyce has been alone in her shop which the family started in 1932 since her.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this