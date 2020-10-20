Global  
 

Hocus Pocus stars tease Halloween reunion with all three Sanderson sisters returning in one-off special

PinkNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
A Hocus Pocus reunion featuring the original Sanderson sisters – Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy – is coming later this month. Halloween 2020 was set to be a miserable affair (wearing a slutty costume for Zoom just doesn’t quite carry the same thrill) – but now, there’s a Hocus Pocus reunion...
