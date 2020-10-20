Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Bryant brands talkRADIO's Dan Wootton 'a nutcase' in lockdown barney

Wales Online Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Chris Bryant brands talkRADIO's Dan Wootton 'a nutcase' in lockdown barneyThe Rhondda MP was having none of the host's arguments for herd immunity
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this