Video Credit: ODN - Published 1 day ago Wales announces 'sharp and deep' two week 'firebreak' 01:29 A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...