Extremist who made Festival Hall ‘attack’ video found guilty of terrorism Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

An extremist who made a “chilling” video of London’s Royal Festival Hall with the message “Attack, attack” has been found guilty of encouraging terrorism. 👓 View full article

