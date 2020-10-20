Global  
 

Up to 1,809 pubs hit by new Greater Manchester lockdown measures

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Up to 1,809 pubs in Greater Manchester could be forced to close following the Government’s decision to impose Tier 3 restrictions on the area, according to new data.
