Up to 1,809 pubs hit by new Greater Manchester lockdown measures

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions



Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Pubs in northern England could be closed in new Covid crackdown



Swathes of northern England are facing the prospect of tough new coronavirusrestrictions – including the possible closure of pubs and restaurants – amidfears the disease is spiralling out of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago