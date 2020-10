You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum



The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 16 hours ago Manchester Tier 3 talks deadlocked



Talks about whether Greater Manchester should go into a Tier 3 lockdown have ended today without progress. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:21 Published 21 hours ago Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this