Directors are eager to cast non-binary actors in non-binary roles and it’s only taken until 2020 for this to happen

PinkNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
There is growing demand for non-binary actors as directors seek more diverse onscreen representation, according to a talent manager. Transgender representation in film and TV has historically been woeful, with cisgender actors of the wrong gender playing trans characters. Non-binary representation has been worse, with...
