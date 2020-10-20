Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Pastry week sees fifth contestant leave the Bake Off tent
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Pastry week sees fifth contestant leave the Bake Off tent
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Linda has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the Great British Bake Off.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Instagram
Qatar
Doha
Google
Philadelphia
Supreme Court of the United States
UEFA Champions League
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Wisconsin
Election Day
Democrats
Blake Shelton
WORTH WATCHING
Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally
Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Engaged
US military personnel vote from Qatar base