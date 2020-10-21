Cathay Pacific slashes 8,500 jobs and closes regional airline
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways has announced it will cut 8,500 jobs, or about 24% of its workforce, and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.
