Cathay Pacific slashes 8,500 jobs and closes regional airline

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways has announced it will cut 8,500 jobs, or about 24% of its workforce, and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.
