Deliveries to resume after Royal Mail sorting office deep clean Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Postal deliveries to thousands of homes and businesses across the north west are expected to resume today after Royal Mail carried out a deep clean of its Londonderry sorting office following a Covid cluster. Postal deliveries to thousands of homes and businesses across the north west are expected to resume today after Royal Mail carried out a deep clean of its Londonderry sorting office following a Covid cluster. 👓 View full article

