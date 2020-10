You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schools prepare for return of students



Outwood Academy in Shafton is one of many schools across the country preparingfor the return of students with restriction measures in place. The Academy'sprincipal, Cara Ackroyd, says her staff have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on August 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources Local lockdown rules: What Covid tier is my area in? BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Use our search tool to find out about coronavirus rules and restrictions where you live.

BBC Local News 5 days ago





Tweets about this