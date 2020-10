Fury on GMB as Claude Littner tells restaurant owner to 'suck tier 3 up' Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The owner of the eatery, from Manchester, was told to "be realistic" and "do the best he can" in what Mr Littner branded a "difficult" situation. The owner of the eatery, from Manchester, was told to "be realistic" and "do the best he can" in what Mr Littner branded a "difficult" situation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Claude Littner slams 'grandstanding' Andy Burnham in blistering GMB rant His appearance came opposite Kate Garraway and a Manchester restaurant owner hours after Boris Johnson issued confirmation the North West faces tier 3...

Tamworth Herald 23 minutes ago





Tweets about this