Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Diana 'regretted' Panorama interview which revealed details of her life

Daily Record Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Princess Diana 'regretted' Panorama interview which revealed details of her lifeThe famous Panorama interview is to be explored in a new documentary with sources close to Princess Diana saying she regretted interview.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Princess Diana Wanted Prince William on the Throne Instead of Charles

Princess Diana Wanted Prince William on the Throne Instead of Charles 00:56

 Princess Diana not only hated Prince Charles, but she wanted her son, Prince William to take the throne. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We Interview The Star Of The Crown Ahead Of The Fourth Series [Video]

We Interview The Star Of The Crown Ahead Of The Fourth Series

We speak to Emma Corrin and Josh O’ Connor, playing Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively in the upcoming series of The Crown.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 06:29Published
Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’ [Video]

Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’

Emma Corrin has confessed she spent so long researching Princess Diana for her new role as the tragic royal in The Crown, that she feels as though she has become friends with the People's Princess.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this