Clocks go back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It only seems like yesterday we made the last adjustment to our clocks in March. It only seems like yesterday we made the last adjustment to our clocks in March. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Time-consuming job of changing Queen’s clocks Workers will change the time on more than 1,000 clocks at the Queen’s official residences as British Summer Time comes to an end this weekend.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this