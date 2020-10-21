Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Pratt defended by Avengers co-stars after ties to allegedly anti-LGBT+ church earn him the title ‘worst Chris’

PinkNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Chris Pratt was defended by a cavalcade of celebrities Tuesday evening (October 20) after reports he has links to an allegedly “anti-LGBT+” church resurfaced. Pratt, 41, was dubbed the “worst Chris” – because every tall white guy in cinema these days is called Chris – for attending a place of worship with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Twitter agrees: Chris Pratt is the worst Hollywood Chris

Twitter agrees: Chris Pratt is the worst Hollywood Chris 01:14

 Twitter agrees: Chris Pratt is the worst Hollywood Chris

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Christie Says He Has Recovered From COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Says He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Chris Makes Meatballs [Video]

Chris Makes Meatballs

Join Chris Morocco back in his home kitchen as he makes weeknight meatballs. We stripped meatballs down to the most essential elements, creating a recipe that is easy enough for a postwork dinner...

Credit: Bon Appetit     Duration: 14:38Published
How Do You Know Chris? Movie [Video]

How Do You Know Chris? Movie

How Do You Know Chris? Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Chris Black has invited a group of people, from various stages of his life, to a party at his inner city Melbourne apartment. The only problem..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this

ChristineH_2017

Christine Hart 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ RT @PinkNews: Chris Pratt defended by Avengers co-stars after ties to allegedly anti-LGBT+ church earns him the title ‘worst Chris’ https:/… 13 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Chris Pratt defended by Avengers co-stars after ties to allegedly anti-LGBT+ church earns him the title ‘worst Chri… https://t.co/A5j5fcTcL5 14 minutes ago

angleacpm

ANGELA CHAO ❤️ RT @TODAYonline: Chris Pratt Defended By Avengers Cast After He's Dubbed Hollywood's "Worst Chris" https://t.co/ReNjMCbXth https://t.co/Qxv… 22 minutes ago

TODAYonline

TODAY Chris Pratt Defended By Avengers Cast After He's Dubbed Hollywood's "Worst Chris" https://t.co/ReNjMCbXth https://t.co/QxvRVLo4AZ 25 minutes ago

cherphobium

Marcos RT @zenamaraj: The avengers cast never defended brie larson when she was being harrased by misogynistic men but when chris pratt is homopho… 41 minutes ago

CanIndiaNews

CanIndia News Editor Chris Pratt defended by Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr after netizens dub him the 'W... https://t.co/6nYqz4DYKW 41 minutes ago

OCHMurph

Owen Murphy how does this timeline exist? right after the avengers assemble for Biden, Mark Ruffalo, who was at the Biden thing… https://t.co/Tq29Xpurcc 54 minutes ago

Rebecca_Rose87

🎃 Rose Thorn Cult 🎃 RT @TheHorrorGuru: Lol those "avengers cast when Brie Larson was harassed vs. avengers cast when Chris Pratt is dragged" memes are dumb af… 2 hours ago