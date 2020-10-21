Chris Pratt defended by Avengers co-stars after ties to allegedly anti-LGBT+ church earn him the title ‘worst Chris’ Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Chris Pratt was defended by a cavalcade of celebrities Tuesday evening (October 20) after reports he has links to an allegedly “anti-LGBT+” church resurfaced. Pratt, 41, was dubbed the “worst Chris” – because every tall white guy in cinema these days is called Chris – for attending a place of worship with... 👓 View full article

