Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: What are South Yorkshire's tier 3 restrictions?

BBC Local News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The tier three rules for South Yorkshire apply to everyone living in the region's four local authority areas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: South Yorkshire to move into Tier 3

South Yorkshire to move into Tier 3 02:22

 Around 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire will face living under England's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 24th October.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Covid: South Yorkshire tier 3 announcement expected

 BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Ministers have had "detailed conversations" with local leaders, the communities secretary says.
BBC Local News

Sheffield pub owner says hospitality sector being 'thrown under a bus'

 BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Businesses fear for the future as South Yorkshire faces the highest level of Covid restrictions.
BBC Local News

Advice for Lincolnshire as Notts and South Yorkshire face Tier 3 restrictions

Advice for Lincolnshire as Notts and South Yorkshire face Tier 3 restrictions Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said further talks are planned with South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, the North East and Teesside.
East Lindsey Target


Tweets about this