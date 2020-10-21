|
Covid: What are South Yorkshire's tier 3 restrictions?
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The tier three rules for South Yorkshire apply to everyone living in the region's four local authority areas.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
South Yorkshire to move into Tier 3 02:22
Around 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire will face living under England's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 24th October.
