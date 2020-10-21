Global  
 

Simon Dobbin: Football fan dies five years after hooligan attack

BBC News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Simon Dobbin was left brain-damaged in the assault after a match in Southend in 2015.
Southend-on-Sea Southend-on-Sea Town in Essex, England

Covid-19: The Southend fans missing their 'football families'

 Football fans say Coronavirus is not just harming the clubs, it is affecting the supporters too.
BBC News
Public report difficulties accessing Covid testing [Video]

Public report difficulties accessing Covid testing

People waiting for coronavirus testing at a walk-in test centre in Southend have reported difficulties accessing services online or by phonecall and a shortage in testing kits at sites. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:36Published

Football fan dies five years on from brutal attack by thugs

Football fan dies five years on from brutal attack by thugs Simon Dobbin was attacked in March 2015 in Southend after supporting his football team at an away game
Wales Online Also reported by •Hull Daily MailBBC Local News

