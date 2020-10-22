|
|
|
MNEK: Little Mix were in the driver’s seat on new album
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
MNEK has said Little Mix were in “the driver’s seat” during the recording of their forthcoming sixth studio album, Confetti.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Blackpink Hope New Album Gives 'A Little Light' To Fans
Get ready Blinks! Blackpink's Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa are prepared to take over the pop world with their first full-length studio album. The K-pop superstars hope their record gives "a little..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:45Published
|
Kylie Minogue and Little at war
'I Should Be So Lucky' singer Kylie Minogue is prepared for a "Blur and Oasis" style chart battle with girl group Little Mix when they both released new albums in November.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:29Published
|
Driver Accidentally Crashes Van Through Garage Door
This driver accidentally crashed his van through a garage door. However, he wasn’t in the driver’s seat when he broke in. It seemed like he lost control of the vehicle. Afterward, the owner of the..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:30Published
Tweets about this
|