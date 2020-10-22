Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett could be sworn in to the Supreme Court as soon as Monday as poll finds a third of Democrat voters back her

PinkNews Thursday, 22 October 2020
Amy Coney Barrett is backed by more than half of voters to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement on the US Supreme Court – including almost a third of Democrats – and could be sworn in as soon as Monday (October 26). The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to approve Barrett’s nomination Thursday (October 22),...
