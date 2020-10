яєαℓιѕт נανѕтαн 💻🖱 The performance of the NHS Test and Trace system continues to slide, with just one in seven people having a test at… https://t.co/VrbXfFOD91 14 minutes ago Splendid Psyche England’s test and trace performance continues to slump https://t.co/i8Vyvpu9kd 32 minutes ago Anita Harradence RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨Global Breaking. England's test and trace performance continues to slump: Data shows 15.1% of people tested at a cent… 47 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨Global Breaking. England's test and trace performance continues to slump: Data shows 15.1% of people tested at a c… https://t.co/GsmXEZi2FC 48 minutes ago DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: England's test and trace performance continues to slump 50 minutes ago Matthew RT @JoelTaylorhack: And there we are Despite increasingly poor performance from the private company running test & trace, it continues to… 6 days ago Joel Taylor And there we are Despite increasingly poor performance from the private company running test & trace, it continues… https://t.co/qhPwWdmYEA 6 days ago