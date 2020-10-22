Global  
 

Covid: Slough to move to tier 2 from Friday

BBC Local News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Extra restrictions on households mixing in homes and hospitality venues are being introduced.
Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

 Greater Manchester will have the toughest Covid controls imposed on it from Friday after talks failed to reach agreement.
BBC News

London will go back into coronavirus lockdown from midnight Friday, with household mixing banned

 The UK government is set to move London into the next most serious Covid-19 tier — "high" — at midnight on Friday.
Business Insider Also reported by •Upworthy

Wales "firebreak" lockdown to start on Friday

Wales firebreak lockdown to start on Friday Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the lockdown as Downing Street continues to negotiate with Manchester on tier-three covid restrictions.
Daily Record


