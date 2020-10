Scots can get their hands on Ed Sheeran's most prized possessions in auction Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Lego bricks, handwritten song lyrics and a ticket to his first ever gig are just some of items that will be up for auction. Lego bricks, handwritten song lyrics and a ticket to his first ever gig are just some of items that will be up for auction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this