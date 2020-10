Kristen Stewart’s lesbian Christmas rom-com is heading straight to streaming. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch it Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kristen Stewart’s upcoming lesbian Christmas rom-com Happiest Season will be skipping theatres, instead heading straight to streaming. Happiest Season, which also stars Mackenzie Davis and Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, is the latest film forced to bypass cinemas and premiere digitally due to the pandemic. In... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this