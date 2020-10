Coronavirus Briefing Live: Boris Johnson Speaks Following More Tier Movements And Winter Financial Plan



Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks following chancellor Rishi Sunak's new winter plan to help struggling businesses as more areas move up tiers. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published 53 minutes ago

Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs



Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago