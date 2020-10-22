UK opens travel corridor with Canary Islands

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds of new boats carrying migrants reach Canary Islands



At least 1,000 migrants have landed in the Canary Islands over the past week and the Red Cross says the Spanish islands haven't seen numbers like that since 2006. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago Cops raid sailboat with 1 ton of cocaine



The Spanish Civil Guard raids a sailing boat with a reported one tonne of cocaine near the Canary Islands after tracking the vessel since February.The vessel, with three Croatian suspects on board, was.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:35 Published on September 15, 2020 Hydroplane collects water to battle forest fire in Spain



A hydroplane collects water to battle fore fires on the island of La Palma, Spain, on Sunday afternoon (August 23). The fire started last Friday evening (August 21) on a hillside in the Garafia.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this