Celtic vs Milan In Pictures

'Zlatan one of the greatest of all time'
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has said Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among the greatest footballer's to have ever lived, as he prepares his side to face the striker and AC Milan in the Europa League on..
Lennon: Laxalt's been a long-term target
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he has been interested in new signing Diego Laxalt for a 'long time' after he joined from AC Milan on a season long-loan on Deadline Day.