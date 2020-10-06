Celtic vs Milan In Pictures

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Zlatan one of the greatest of all time'



Celtic boss Neil Lennon has said Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among the greatest footballer's to have ever lived, as he prepares his side to face the striker and AC Milan in the Europa League on.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:19 Published 10 hours ago Ibrahimovic still 'world class', says Lennon



Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 'very, very special', as Celtic prepare to come up against the striker when they take on AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago Lennon: Laxalt's been a long-term target



Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he has been interested in new signing Diego Laxalt for a 'long time' after he joined from AC Milan on a season long-loan on Deadline Day. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this