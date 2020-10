Celtic vs Milan - LIVE updates Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Neil Lennon's side are licking their wounds after defeat to Rangers but the big games keeping coming as the Euro A-listers head to Glasgow. Neil Lennon's side are licking their wounds after defeat to Rangers but the big games keeping coming as the Euro A-listers head to Glasgow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this