Alex Beresford mortified after Kate Garraway urges him to do weather topless Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

GMB's Alex Beresford red-faced as Kate Garraway encourages him to do weather topless. GMB's Alex Beresford red-faced as Kate Garraway encourages him to do weather topless. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

