Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Beresford mortified after Kate Garraway urges him to do weather topless

Tamworth Herald Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Alex Beresford mortified after Kate Garraway urges him to do weather toplessGMB's Alex Beresford red-faced as Kate Garraway encourages him to do weather topless.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this