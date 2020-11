You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep



Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. This means time will "fall back" from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday -- so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago HMS Queen Elizabeth heads carrier strike group for first time



The Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has assembled with acarrier strike group for the first time. The 65,000 tonne warship is at thecentre of the group which is made up of a total of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on October 5, 2020

Tweets about this