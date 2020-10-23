Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Wales lockdown: 'Supermarket non-essential goods ban 'fair'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Wales lockdown: 'Supermarket non-essential goods ban 'fair'
Friday, 23 October 2020 (
17 minutes ago
)
Wales' first minister insists any suggestion the decision is based on his own politics is "nonsensical".
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Abraham Lincoln
YouTuber
Democratic Party
Facebook
Republican Party
Hunter Biden
California
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Presidential Debate
Trump Biden Debate
Welker
Eagles
Carson Wentz
WORTH WATCHING
Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate
Mitt Romney Did Not Vote for Donald Trump in 2020 Election
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines new restrictions fra
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied