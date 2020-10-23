Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stolen Ming vase worth £2.5m found in Charlton

BBC News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The "unique" antique was taken by an organised crime group from a collection in Switzerland, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charlton, Massachusetts Charlton, Massachusetts Town in Massachusetts, United States


Switzerland Switzerland Federal republic in Central Europe

Fact check: Photo claiming to show large Trump rally in Florida is of Swiss music festival

 A large Trump rally in Ocala, Florida, looked nothing like a Zurich music festival, though social posts claim otherwise.
USATODAY.com

Hotel Bitcoin ATMs on the Rise With Addition of Swiss Hotel Dolder Grand

 The number of hotels with a bitcoin ATM on-site is growing in Switzerland. The latest announcement came from The Dolder Grand, a luxury hotel and spa in Zurich,..
WorldNews

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

 PARIS: Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Swiss yodellers blamed for worst Covid supercluster in Europe

 To the Swiss, it is a source of huge national pride, an age-old practice in which singers take a deep breath and belt out warbling tunes across the..
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this