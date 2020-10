Billy Joe Saunders to end tough year with WBO super-middleweight title defence Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Billy Joe Saunders aims to draw a line under a troublesome year when he defends his WBO super-middleweight crown against Martin Murray in an all-British world title fight on December 4 at Wembley’s SSE Arena. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this