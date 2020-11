You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People Making A Difference: Woodland Hills Business Owner Starts Group Championing Small Businesses



Small businesses that are still open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are relying on their local communities for support, and in the West Hills area of Los Angeles that community is the Maiden.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago Online Help Desk Provides COVID-19 Information For Filipino Community



Tayo, which means "us" in Tagalog, the Filipino language, is a virtual COVID-19 help desk created by a group of young leaders from Southern California's large Filipino American community with the goal.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:16 Published 3 days ago Moment cops storm church and order worshippers to leave in Wales 'firebreak'



A church service was broken up by police after worshippers were told they were breaking strict coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales.Officers entered the New Hope Community Church in Llanrumney, Cardiff,.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 02:49 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this